CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as energy stocks take hit from falling oil prices
TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday in broad declines, with a slump in oil prices dragging energy stocks lower.
BRASILIA May 9 Brazil's inflation is set to slow in coming months though the government will take any measures needed to keep prices under control, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.
Mantega added that economic growth in the first quarter was probably stronger than in the final quarter of 2012 as investments recovered strongly.
TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday in broad declines, with a slump in oil prices dragging energy stocks lower.
* Consumer price data could add to debate ahead of ECB meeting