BRASILIA May 29 An increase in investment shows that government stimulus measures are helping the Brazilian economy, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday following the release of weaker-than-expected economic growth figures.

The Brazilian economy grew only 0.6 percent in the first quarter versus the previous one, the government said on Wednesday.

One of the few bright spots of the economy was investment, which grew 4.6 percent in the quarter versus the previous one.