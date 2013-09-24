BRIEF-Bank of America to be delisted from TSE on May 1
* Says co's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 1
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Private-sector banks are interested in financing multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects key for the Brazilian economy to grow at a faster pace in coming years, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.
After meeting with investors in New York he said the government could make some adjustments to the current road concession contracts after there were no bidders for a key highway tender earlier this month.
The government of President Dilma Rousseff is scrambling to attract private capital to upgrade faulty roads, ports, railways and airports in the commodities powerhouse.
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.
KIEV, March 30 The International Monetary Fund executive board will meet on April 3 to decide whether to disburse a $1 billion aid tranche to Ukraine as part of its $17.5 billion bailout programme for the country, it said in a statement on Thursday.