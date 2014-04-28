SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazil's economy should grow 2.3 percent this year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday, the same growth rate it posted in 2013.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Mantega said Brazil is "prepared for the current global economic rebound," and that he sees emerging economies growing faster than the majority of developed economies. (Reporting by Renan Fagalde; Editing by James Dalgleish)