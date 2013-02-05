* Brazil needs investment of 24-26 pct of GDP- Mantega
* Says gov't to make infrastructure projects more attractive
By Roberta Vilas Boas
SAO PAULO, Feb 5 Brazil extended concession
periods and improved financing conditions to lure private
investors into multi-billion dollar road projects, in the latest
bid to bolster anemic investment in Latin America's largest
economy.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday the
government has sweetened conditions of road concessions to raise
the rate of return for investors to more than 10 percent in real
terms.
"The government is seeking to boost the profitability of
these projects to make them very attractive to investors,"
Mantega told a crowd of business leaders in Sao Paulo. "We are
talking about a large volume of investment that will help our
economy become more dynamic."
President Dilma Rousseff is scrambling to refurbish the
country's dilapidated infrastructure to pave the way for faster
economic growth after two years of near stagnation.
Brazil has opened up public concessions of roads, railway,
ports and airports to private investors in hopes of fixing the
infrastructure bottlenecks that make the South American country
one of the most expensive places to do business.
Mantega said the period of concession for roads was
increased to 30 years from 25 years and that the financing
period was also extended to 25 years from 20 years. He added
that state-run banks will lower interest rates on bridge loans
to companies investing in those projects.
Brazil needs investment equivalent to between 24 and 26
percent of its gross domestic product to secure sustainable
economic growth, Mantega said.
Comparatively low investment rates have been a huge drag on
the Brazilian economy in recent years, with investment equaling
about 19 percent of GDP a year. That's way below China's 45
percent and 35 percent in India.
Investment fell in last five quarters, a sign of waning
investor confidence in the Brazilian economy. The economy likely
grew less than 1 percent last year and may grow a moderate 3
percent in 2013 despite a barrage of government stimulus
measures, according to estimates of private economists.
Mantega said government efforts to reduce volatility in the
exchange rate, lower interest rates and to keep inflation under
control will reduce the cost of long-term investment.
Brazil's inflation rate will be lower this year than in
2012, said Mantega, adding that the government will remain
fiscally responsible and keep generating large primary budget
surpluses.