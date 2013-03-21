* Finance minister reiterates inflation is under control
* Brazil's economic fundamentals remain solid
BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's economy is gradually
accelerating as stimulus measures enacted by the government are
starting to take effect, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on
Thursday.
Mantega reiterated that inflation is under control and that
the country continues to enjoy solid economic fundamentals
despite the slowdown at home and abroad.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has slashed taxes and
handed out billions of dollars in cheap loans to try to add
momentum to a still-weak recovery in Latin America's largest
economy.
Her government is now shifting its focus to inflation, which
is edging close to the official target ceiling of 6.5 percent.
The country's central bank is under growing pressure to lift
interest rates from record lows to tame naggingly high inflation
in a country scarred by bouts with hyperinflation two decades
ago.
"We will continue (to battle inflation) so that inflation
does not hamper consumption and growth or cause any uneasiness
in the country," Mantega said during a presentation to the
Senate's economics affairs commission.