By Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA Dec 11 Brazil will raise interest
rates on some state-subsidized credit lines in 2014, Finance
Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday, withdrawing part of
the stimulus that helped boost investments but also hurt public
finances this year.
Interest rates on loans for the purchase of capital goods
and trucks will climb to 6 percent per year, from 4 percent,
while a special credit line for exports will bear rates of 8
percent a year, up from 5.5 percent.
The subsidized credit lines are part of a special program by
state development bank BNDES to lower the cost of
capital goods for industries and farms.
The program spurred investment and boosted a tentative
economic rebound in the first half of this year, but also
alarmed ratings agencies by lifting Brazil's gross debt.
Brazil's benchmark lending rate is currently at
10 percent after six consecutive increases this year.
Mantega had already announced that the credit line program
would be extended into 2014 with some adjustments, but carmakers
and machinery builders had been asking for further details to
carry on with their investment plans for next year.
As he announced the changes, Mantega said Brazil's economy
is on a path of gradual recovery that should continue in 2014
and the government is committed to strong fiscal results this
year and next.
Mantega has previously forecast average growth of 4 percent
per year over the next decade - a rate Brazil has not managed
once under President Dilma Rousseff. In the third quarter, the
Brazilian economy contracted for the first time since 2009.