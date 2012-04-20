* Brazil to keep intervening in spot, future FX markets
* Brazil may resort to capital controls, prudential measures
* Brazil to call on IMF to support "defensive" measures
By Walter Brandimarte
WASHINGTON, April 20 Brazil will continue to
intervene in foreign exchange markets and may even resort to
capital controls to curb excess dollar inflows resulting from
the easy money policies of the developed world, Finance Minister
Guido Mantega will tell the International Monetary Fund this
weekend.
Mantega will call on the IMF to support the "defensive"
measures recently taken by emerging economies, the same way the
fund has endorsed the expansionist policies of developed
countries.
"Capital account management policies have yet to be fully
accepted by the Fund as a normal part of the economic policy
toolkit," Mantega will tell the IMF's steering committee on
Saturday, according to a copy of his prepared speech.
In Brazil, he will say, the government will keep doing
"whatever it judges necessary to contain excessive and volatile
capital inflows through a combination of intervention in spot
and future exchange markets, macroprudential measures and
capital controls."
Mantega will not be specific about which capital controls
the government may adopt. In the past few months, the government
has increased a financial tax on foreign borrowing, and has
systematically intervened in currency markets.
The measures have successfully weakened Brazil's currency,
the real , from a 2012 peak of around 1.7 per dollar
hit late in February to its current level around $1.86 per
greenback.