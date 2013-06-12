* Mantega says government to act against high prices
* Monetary policy main tool against inflation
* Government to keep fiscal accounts in order
BRASILIA, June 12 The Brazilian currency's sharp
depreciation against the dollar stokes inflation, but the move
should be temporary and the government is ready to act to curb
high prices, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in an interview
published on Wednesday.
Mantega told the local daily Folha de Sao Paulo that
monetary policy was the main tool to fight a surge in prices,
but that domestic inflation is easing.
"The (real's) depreciation is not good for inflation, but
that could be temporary," Mantega was quoted as saying. "We will
spare no measures to keep inflation under control."
The Brazilian real is one of the major
emerging market currencies that has weakened the most in the
last three months on expectations that the United States will
cut its monetary stimulus soon. The real posted gains on Tuesday
after central bank intervened twice to rescue the currency that
fell to four-year lows in the session.
In April, the Brazilian central bank started to raise
interest rates to fight above-target inflation in Latin
America's largest economy.
To help those efforts, Mantega said the government was
committed to reach an already-reduced fiscal savings target this
year even if that meant making spending cuts.
The government has reduced its primary surplus goal for the
year to 2.3 percent from 3.1 percent of the gross domestic
product as revenues sank due to a drop in tax collection and tax
breaks to local businesses.
Still, most economists expect a primary surplus -- or
revenues minus expenditures excluding debt payments -- below 1
percent of GDP for the year.
"We'll do a primary surplus of 2.3 percent. You can print
the information. This is a firm goal of government," Mantega
said in the interview.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has been heavily
criticized for the heavy public spending that helped push
inflation to near the ceiling of the official target of 6.5
percent.
Last week, Standard & Poor's downgraded its outlook for
Brazil's foreign currency debt rating to "negative" from
"stable", citing deteriorating budget fundamentals and slow
growth that could weaken the country's ability to pay its debt.