BRIEF-TCG BDC says plans to make an IPO of 9 mln shares of common stock
* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
SAO PAULO Aug 31 Brazil's economy is gradually recovering but the recent measures to stimulate growth will take some time to propel investments, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.
Brazil's economy disappointed again in the second quarter with growth of just 0.4 percent compared to the first quarter, according to official data released earlier on Friday.
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25 - sec filing