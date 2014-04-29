BRASILIA, April 29 Brazil's inflation has
already started to ease in April and the government is fully
committed to keeping it within its target range, Finance
Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.
Mantega told Congress inflation will be "at a much lower
level" in May and June.
Consumer prices in Brazil rose 6.19 percent in the 12 months
through mid-April, below economists' forecasts but accelerating
from 5.90 percent in the previous reading.
The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Most economists
currently forecast inflation to end the year at or slightly
above the ceiling of that target.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by James Dalgleish)