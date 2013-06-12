REFILE-BRIEF-Leonardo to build new plant in Alabama if U.S. pick T-100 jet
* U.S. unit plans to build new aircraft manufacturing facility in Tuskegee, Alabama
BRASILIA, June 12 Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega will announce new economic measures at a news briefing later on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.
The new measures come amid growing speculation the government will remove more capital controls to limit the sharp depreciation of the Brazilian real. Local media has also said the government could announce measures to reaffirm its commitment to fiscal responsibility.
* U.S. unit plans to build new aircraft manufacturing facility in Tuskegee, Alabama
* Avon products -cleveland apple investor voted its series c preferred stock in favor of electing chan galbato, steven mayer, michael sanford to board Source text (http://bit.ly/2omndOb) Further company coverage:
CARACAS, March 30 Venezuelan opposition leaders accused President Nicolas Maduro of being a "dictator" and perpetrating a "coup" on Thursday after the pro-government Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress.