BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
BRASILIA May 20 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday that the government will in the coming weeks announce austerity measures to cut the country's growing debt burden.
He declined to say what the 2017 fiscal target will be. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
NEW YORK, May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.