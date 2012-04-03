BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega o n T uesday announced a new package of measures to help struggling industries, aiming at supporting a still feeble recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

Mantega said the government will slash payroll taxes, stimulate local industry with government purchases and provide better financing for exporters. He said the government will also roll out billions of reais in subsidized financing for manufacturers struggling against a stronger Brazilian currency.