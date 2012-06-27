UPDATE 2-WuXi Biologics prices HK IPO at top as investors seek growth business
* IPO priced at HK$20.60/share, top of marketing range-sources
BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil will increase government purchases of mostly locally made products in hopes of spurring investment, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday, the latest in a flurry of stimulus measures aimed at bolstering a flagging economy.
* IPO priced at HK$20.60/share, top of marketing range-sources
* Novartis drug Tasigna receives EU approval for inclusion of treatment-free remission (TFR) data in product label Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)