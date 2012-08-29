BRASILIA Aug 29 Brazil's government unveiled new measures on Wednesday aimed at increasing investment and consumption, including an extension of tax breaks on home appliances, furniture, and automobiles.

The tax break for automakers will be extended for another two months, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday, in a bid to prop up vehicle sales and support an incipient economic recovery.

The emergency tax break, which was set to expire later this week, has helped boost car sales in Brazil in recent months. Still, the tax relief has not boosted production levels from a year ago, as carmakers have focused on clearing inventories.