(Adds comments from lawmaker and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA May 26 Brazil's Senate on Tuesday
approved a watered-down version of an austerity measure that
curbs labor benefits as part of President Dilma Rousseff's bid
to restore investor confidence in her management of the
country's stagnant economy.
The measure, known as provisional measure 665, was supposed
to save the government 9 billion reais ($2.86 billion) a year,
but amendments by lawmakers reduced that to about 5 billion
reais.
The bill and another measure to cap some of the world's most
generous pension and labor benefits are key in Rousseff's drive
to balance government accounts after years of overspending that
threatens Brazil's investment-grade rating.
Rousseff and her new Finance Minister Joaquim Levy have
faced stiff resistance in Congress where some members of the
government's coalition say the measures leave workers
unprotected in the face of a looming recession.
The measure, which narrowly passed 39-32, toughens
conditions for jobless Brazilians to gain access to welfare and
unemployment insurance. The measure now has to be signed into
law by Rousseff.
To quell a revolt from some members of its own Workers Party
the government last week promised to veto a clause in the
measure that restricts access to a wage bonus. It was not
immediately clear if that promise remained in place after the
vote.
The head of the Workers Party in the Senate, Humberto Costa,
called on his peers to approve the austerity measure, saying the
government planned to increase levies on the rich with new taxes
on large fortunes and inheritance. Levy and Planning Minister
Nelson Barbosa have said taxing fortunes has proven to be
inefficient in other countries.
Originally, the government expected to save 18 billion reais
per year with the two austerity measures. The second measure,
which was also diluted by a series of amendments, is expected to
be voted on Wednesday.
Levy has said the approval of the measures is key to meet a
fiscal goal that analysts say is quickly getting out of the
government's grasp as a shrinking economy drags down revenues.
Last week, the government cut its budget by 69.9 billion
reais, in a show of its commitment to cover its widening fiscal
deficit.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)