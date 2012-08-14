* Government will auction rights to operate roads and
railways
* Concessions for seaports, airports coming soon
* Economists praise shift away from consumer measures
* Concessions aim to bolster investment as economy struggles
By Luciana Otoni and Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, Aug 14 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff on Wednesday is expected to announce the first in a
fresh round of measures she hopes will lure much-needed private
investment toward the country's creaky infrastructure,
government officials said.
The measures, part of an effort to revive the once-booming
economy which has stalled over the past year, are expected to
include billions of dollars worth of concessions to operate
highways and railroads, the officials said. Those concessions,
they added, will be followed by auctions in the coming weeks for
private investment in seaports and airports.
Economists have long argued that improvements to Brazil's
decrepit and overburdened infrastructure are necessary if the
world's sixth largest economy is to attain its long-sought goal
of entering the ranks of developed economies.
Such investments may also breathe life into an economy that
is expected to grow by less than 2 percent this year -- nearly
half the average rate of growth during a decade-long boom that
stalled in mid-2011.
Earlier this year, Rousseff auctioned $14 billion worth of
concessions for private investors to upgrade and operate
terminals at three of the country's busiest airports.
Improvements at airports are considered crucial as Brazil
scrambles to prepare for the crush of visitors expected when it
hosts the 2014 World Cup of soccer followed by the 2016 Summer
Olympics.
The new measures have been in the works for months. Overall,
they are "part of our long-term growth plan to reach developed
status," said a government official. The officials all spoke on
the condition they not be identified.
Following efforts to spur consumer activity in response to
the recent slowdown, the official added, "we are now moving to
fix the structural problems that hamper productivity."
SHIFT TO LONG-TERM MEASURES
Along with high taxes, labor costs and crippling
bureaucracy, infrastructure bottlenecks are considered one of
the biggest factors in the so-called Brazil cost -- expensive
hurdles that business and industry have long complained keep
them from investing further in the economy.
Anemic investment has been a historic drag for Brazil
growth, even during the country's recent boom. As a percentage
of annual GDP, investment in Brazil totals about 19 percent --
far below levels in China, India and other big emerging market
peers.
Infrastructure projects move slowly and -- as is often the
case in Brazil -- there is no guarantee that red tape will not
keep them from bearing fruit.
"The big challenge ahead is the bureaucracy that could delay
these infrastructure projects, said Newton Rosa, chief economist
with SulAmerica Investimentos, in Sao Paulo.
Yet he and other analysts applaud the government's
willingness to shift gears. Such measures, they argue, can do
far more in the long term than the consumer palliatives, like
tax cuts and credit incentives, unveiled in recent months to
counter slowing growth.
It "sounds like a positive shift in policy," Gray Newman,
Morgan Stanley's chief economist for Latin America, wrote in a
recent report.
He also criticized "the policy mismatch that sought to
respond to Brazil's serious structural challenges with
short-term, counter-cyclical measures."
In addition to the infrastructure plans, Rousseff's
government is also preparing measures to slash electricity
costs, some of the world's highest, by as much as 10 percent,
administration officials said.
The government also plans to reduce federal charges on
investments.
