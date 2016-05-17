May 17 Brazil's interim President Michel Temer
has vowed to pursue business-friendly reforms to restore
confidence and help lift Latin America's biggest economy out of
its worst recession in decades.
Here are some of the possible measures that Temer will seek,
according to his ministers and advisers.
Central Bank Independence
Temer will consider changing the constitution to give the
central bank formal independence. However, Temer's advisers say
there is no consensus about this move and see little chance of
any action to grant the bank complete autonomy during his
government.
Pension and Labor Reform
The government plans to propose a pension reform in 30 days
to delink social security benefits from minimum wage increases
and set a minimum age of retirement. This would require
constitutional changes, needing the votes of three-fifths of
both chambers of Congress.
A planned labor reform would also increase outsourcing.
New Concessions and Privatizations
Sell state assets to private investors and expand
concessions to business groups for infrastructure and logistic
projects. The administration aims to bolster concessions in
public housing, basic sanitation and urban transportation and
offer investors better terms on those projects, said Wellington
Moreira Franco, a close adviser to Temer who is in charge of the
government's concession program.
Foreign Ownership in Airlines
Temer is considering allowing foreign owners to acquire a
controlling stake in local airlines to inject fresh capital into
the struggling sector.
Local Content Rules
Relax domestic-content rules in key sectors such as oil and
gas to bolster investment.
Roll Back Petrobras Participation
The government will support legislation that reduces
state-run oil company Petrobras' control over some of the
country's most promising offshore oil resources. Some Temer
advisers also want to speed up and include more assets in
Petrobras' plan to divest $57.7 billion through the end of 2018.
Spending Caps
Temer could set limits on public spending growth after a
sharp increase in current spending as well as obligatory
expenditures. His government could also consider changing the
constitution to reduce the amount of funds in the budget
earmarked for education and health.
Tax hikes
Temer initially has ruled out reviving the CPMF banking
transaction tax to rebalance the fiscal accounts. Still, Temer
could be forced to raise the financial transaction tax (IOF) or
the Cide fuel tax later in his presidency to close a massive
budget gap.
Simplify tax system
The administration could unify the federal PIS and Cofins
taxes to simplify the country's byzantine tax system. Temer's
government is also likely to enter negotiations with states to
unify an inter-state tax known as ICMS, which is crucial in a
bid to reduce legal uncertainties.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Tom Brown)