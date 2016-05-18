CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
BRASILIA May 18 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that the upcoming pension system reform should set a minimum age of requirement and be valid for current workers.
When asked by local broadcaster SBT if 65 years should the appropriate age of retirement, Meirelles said: "Yes, that is the norm in most countries." (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says