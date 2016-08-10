BRASILIA Aug 10 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday the approval of a bill to cap spending by states is the first step in the structural adjustment of the country's finances.

The lower House of Congress approved the main text of the bill early on Wednesday after the government bowed to pressure and relaxed some of the austerity measures imposed on states. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)