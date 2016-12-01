MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday that the economy could contract in the first quarter of 2017, admitting that a recovery from a two-year recession will take longer than expected. (Reporting by Lais Martins; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by W Simon)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela, May 20 (Reuters) - H undreds of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets on Saturday to mark 50 days of protests against the unpopular government of President Nicolas Maduro, with unrest gaining momentum despite a rising death toll and chaotic scenes of nighttime looting.