BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The recovery of Brazil's labor market last month is an evidence that the economy is growing again after two years of recession, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told journalists on Friday.

Brazil added a net 35,612 payroll jobs in February, in the first month of job creation since March 2015. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)