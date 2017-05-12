BRASILIA May 12 The Brazilian economy grew in the first quarter, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles reiterated on Friday at an event celebrating the first anniversary of President Michel Temer's administration.

Meirelles listed metrics such as steel output and car sales to illustrate how the economy was exiting a deep recession. Gross domestic product (GDP) data for the first quarter will be released on June 1.