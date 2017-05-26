BRASILIA May 26 Brazil's economy is clearly growing again after a severe recession and will be shielded from a political crisis by widespread support for the government's reform agenda, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said at an event.

Meirelles said the economy recovered quickly from previous episodes of political turbulence when there was no doubt about the future of economic policy. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)