BRASILIA, July 12 (Reuters) - A small drop in retail sales in May does not mean the economy is not emerging from a deep recession, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday at an event.

"Brazil's economy continues to show significant evidence that it is leaving behind the worst recession in our history," Meirelles said in a speech at the presidential palace. Retail sales fell 0.1 percent in May from April. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres)