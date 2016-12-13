BRASILIA Dec 13 Brazil's government will aim to
cut red tape, boost productivity and speed approval of new
credit with "microeconomic" measures to be announced on Thursday
that do not involve industrial subsidies, Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.
Meirelles declined to give further details of the measures,
saying they are still being defined, but he said they could be
even more important for the economy than an austerity program
currently underway.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft)