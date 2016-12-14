BRIEF-Etsy comments on 13D filings
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
BRASILIA Dec 14 Brazil's economy is likely to start 2017 without substantial growth and accelerate over the course of the year, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told journalists on Wednesday.
By the fourth quarter of 2017, Meirelles said the government expected the economy to be growing 2.8 percent compared to the same period of this year. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Brad Haynes)
(Adds closing market prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 15 Latin American currencies and stocks closed higher on Monday as talks of extended production cuts lifted crude oil futures, triggering a rally across commodity markets. Oil jumped more than 2 percent to the highest in more than three weeks after officials from Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts need to last into 2018. Oil exporter Colombia's peso gained the most, with the currencies of fellow cr