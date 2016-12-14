PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA Dec 14 Brazil's Congress could vote before the end of the year on a bill allowing states to suspend payments to the federal government through a "fiscal recovery" process, as part of a wider bill renegotiating state debts, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday.
Meirelles said that the Finance Ministry is working with the Planning Ministry and the central bank to announce fresh economic measures amid a deepening recession. The central bank is likely to announce new measures next week, he said. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; editing by Grant McCool)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.