BRASILIA Dec 14 Brazil's Congress could vote before the end of the year on a bill allowing states to suspend payments to the federal government through a "fiscal recovery" process, as part of a wider bill renegotiating state debts, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday.

Meirelles said that the Finance Ministry is working with the Planning Ministry and the central bank to announce fresh economic measures amid a deepening recession. The central bank is likely to announce new measures next week, he said. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; editing by Grant McCool)