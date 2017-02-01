SAO PAULO Feb 1 The Brazilian economy is likely
to return to growth in the first quarter, the country's finance
minister said, accelerating to a 2 percent annual pace by the
last quarter of the year.
Speaking at an event in São Paulo, Finance Minister Henrique
Meirelles said leading indicators point to signs of recovery
from Brazil's deepest recession in decades. Still, he added, it
is more important to lift the country's capacity to grow in the
long term than to exit the current recession.
