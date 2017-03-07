DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil could raise taxes or promote additional spending cuts if necessary to achieve this year's fiscal target, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Sunday.
He said there is "no possibility" that the government would revise the 143.1 billion reais ($45.87 billion) primary deficit goal, which excludes interest payments. "Our commitment to the target will be maintained, period," he told journalists. ($1 = 3.1200 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski)
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.