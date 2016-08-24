(Recast, adds ministers' comments and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Aug 24 The Brazilian government
appealed on Wednesday to lawmakers to approve an unpopular cap
on public spending to pull the former emerging-market star out
of its worst recession in decades.
Speaking to a congressional committee debating the spending
cap amendment, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles argued that
Latin America's largest economy has to control soaring
expenditures to regain the confidence of investors.
Getting approval for the amendment is expected to be a
difficult battle for interim President Michel Temer, who has
vowed to bring under control fiscal accounts that cost Brazil
its coveted investment-grade rating.
Lawmakers from Temer's own alliance in Congress have
criticized the proposed cap as potentially damaging to public
health and education in a country where many schools are
crumbling and hospitals lack even basic supplies.
Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said that without the
spending cap the government will be forced to raise taxes
indefinitely, warning that the country's debt burden could reach
the levels of Greece and Ireland during the financial crisis.
"We need to be clear on the severity of the situation we are
currently in. We need to be clear that if we don't do anything
we will be blamed by history," Oliveira told lawmakers.
The Brazilian economy is expected to contract more than 3
percent this year after falling nearly 4 percent in 2015 in what
most economists believe could be the country's worst recession
in more than a century.
(Editing by W Simon and Frances Kerry)