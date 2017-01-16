BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
BRASILIA Jan 16 The worst is over for the Brazilian economy, which is likely to start growing in the first quarter of 2017 after two years of recession, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said in an interview with newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo published on Monday.
Meirelles also said the central bank's decision to cut interest rates last week was "solid", technically justified and will help the economy grow quickly.
"We are seeing a recovery in the first quarter of 2017," Meirelles said.
Brazil's economy probably shrank more than 3 percent for a second straight year in 2016, according to government and market forecasts. With inflation slowing, the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate, the Selic, to 13 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.