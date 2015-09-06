BRASILIA, Sept 6 Brazil needs a temporary tax
increase to reduce a budget deficit that threatens the country's
debt rating, the presidential chief of staff said in an
interview published on Sunday.
Aloizio Mercadante did not say which taxes would need to be
raised, but told Folha de S. Paulo that a tax increase could
help speed up an economic recovery in the longer term.
"We need to raise taxes temporarily so we can, for example,
open room for interest rates to drop faster," Mercadante said in
the interview conducted on Thursday.
A tax hike would help the government avoid the 30.5 billion
reais ($7.9 billion) deficit pencilled in next year's budget
bill. Other measures should include passing bills to reduce
earmarked expenditures and simplify sales taxes, Mercadante
said.
The government has been discussing alternative sources of
revenue to avoid a budget deficit next year, President Dilma
Rousseff said in a radio interview broadcast on Friday.
Failure to run a budget surplus could convince ratings
agencies to strip Brazil of its investment-grade rating,
worsening the political and economic crisis. Brazil is headed to
its worst recession in 25 years this year, with economic growth
expected to return only in 2017.
Mercadante, a senior member of the Workers' Party and within
Rousseff's inner circle, is under investigation for allegedly
receiving illegal campaign donations linked to a corruption
scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras.
($1 = 3.84 Brazilian reais)
