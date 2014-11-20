(New throughout, adds Rousseff and analyst comments and
context)
By Alonso Soto and Brian Winter
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Nov 20 The chief executive
of Brazilian bank Bradesco SA will not be the
country's next finance minister, a government official said on
Thursday, after two local newspapers reported he turned down the
job in a major setback for recently re-elected President Dilma
Rousseff.
Luiz Carlos Trabuco is out of the running for the post, the
official said on condition of anonymity. The official declined
to confirm or deny that Trabuco had been offered the job.
Since Rousseff won a runoff vote on Oct. 26, she has yet to
name a new finance minister for her second term. Brazil's
economy is struggling with slow growth, high inflation and
fallout from a growing corruption scandal at state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Trabuco, the CEO of the country's second-largest private
bank, was seen as a relatively market-friendly name who could
have rebuilt ties with the private sector after years of
frustration with Rousseff's leftist, interventionist policies.
Two Brazilian newspapers reported on Thursday that Trabuco
was likely to turn down the invitation made by Rousseff due to
his commitments with the bank.
Rousseff on Thursday dismissed reports that she had offered
the job to Trabuco, but did not deny that she had made an offer.
"I never confirmed anything. You guys always get it wrong,"
Rousseff told local news agency Broadcast.
Rousseff is again considering central bank chief Alexandre
Tombini and former deputy finance minister Nelson Barbosa to the
job, Folha de Sao Paulo reported citing a source close to the
president.
Both economists are close Rousseff aides and would represent
a continuation of the leftist policies blamed for pushing Brazil
into recession this year, analysts say.
Joaquim Levy, the head of Bradesco's investment arm,
Bradesco Asset Management, has joined the race for the ministry,
a government official told Reuters. Levy is a former Treasury
chief who is respected by the market.
A spokesman for the president said earlier that there would
be no announcement of a new finance minister on Thursday because
Rousseff would attend the funeral of a former justice minister.
Brazil share prices rose this week on speculation that
Rousseff would appoint Trabuco, 63, one of the few bankers who
gets along with the president. Shares did not trade on Thursday
due to a holiday in Sao Paulo.
During her re-election campaign, she lambasted rivals for
having links to what she called greedy bankers who wanted to
manage the economy for their benefit.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and David Gregorio)