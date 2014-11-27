BRASILIA Nov 27 Incoming Brazilian finance minister Joaquim Levy said on Thursday the government will pursue a primary budget surplus equivalent to 1.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2015.

The surplus, or the excess of revenue over expenses befopre debt interest payments, should not be lower than 2 percent of GDP in 2016, Levy said in his first remarks after being officially named cabinet minister by President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni Editing by W Simon)