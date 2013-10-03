SAO PAULO Oct 3 Moody's Investors Service on
Wednesday lowered its outlook on Brazil's sovereign debt rating
to "stable" from "positive," as Latin America's largest economy
struggles with the impact of three years of low growth, flagging
investment and swelling debt.
Moody's affirmed the nation's sovereign credit rating at
"Baa2," the second-lowest investment-grade ranking. The company
raised the outlook on the rating to "positive" in 2011 and, late
last year, took the unusual step of delaying its decision on a
possible upgrade by an additional year.
The decision signals growing market concerns that Brazil's
economy, which at the turn of the decade was widely thought to
be entering a period of vibrant expansion, is lagging behind
other emerging market countries.
"Even though there are signs that the Brazilian economy may
be starting to recover, Moody's view is that, if and when the
upturn materializes, it is unlikely that it will be strong
enough to restore a positive trend in Brazil credit metrics,"
Mauro Leos, Moody's senior credit officer overseeing Brazil,
said in a late Wednesday statement. (Moody's statement:)
Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings currently rate
Brazil at the second-lowest investment grade rating, but Moody's
was until Wednesday the only of the three with a positive
outlook on that rating. S&P cut the outlook on its equivalent
"BBB" rating to negative from stable in June.
Yet, Leos said that, while Brazil faces a situation clearly
less favorable than in recent months, there are elements that
give support to the country's rating "when compared with
lower-rated Baa3 peers." Some of them include the nation's
relatively manageable current account deficit, its resilience to
external shocks and an ongoing infrastructure investment
program.
Leos said this week at a Moody's event in São Paulo that the
$2.3 trillion economy remains stuck in low gear, with a growth
forecast of just 2.5 percent for this and next year. This is
caused by "structural challenges" such as low investment and
poor infrastructure, which means any action to improve the
nation's ratings will require a "long-term approach" by the
government, he added.
One aspect that has for months worried credit rating
companies is the deterioration in government debt trends.
Brazil's public debt equals almost 60 percent of gross domestic
product, compared with median ratios around 45 percent for
Baa2-rated countries.