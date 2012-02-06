* Brazil success in meeting fiscal target "credit positive"

* Moody's confident target can be met again despite challenges

* Moody's may review Brazil's Baa2 rating by year-end

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Feb 6 Moody's Investors Service is confident Brazil will meet a key fiscal target again this year despite slowing economic growth and an expected boost to public spending from a higher minimum wage.

Brazil's success in achieving last year's primary budget surplus of 3.1 percent of gross domestic product was "credit positive" and "demonstrates the government's willingness and ability to control public spending," Moody's said in a report on Monday.

The fiscal target is closely watched by investors since it measures a country's ability to service debt.

Brazil last week unveiled a record primary budget surplus of 128.71 billion reais ($73.36 billion) for 2011, equal to 3.11 percent of GDP. The strong performance, slightly above the official target, underscored President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to rein in two years of high public spending by her predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

But fiscal challenges will be higher in 2012. Weighing on government revenues will be some recently announced tax incentive measures to stimulate the economy, which remains pressured by the negative global economic environment.

Revenues will also suffer the impact of a programmed 14 percent increase in the minimum wage, and from the necessary capital investment in preparation for the Olympic and the World Cup games, Moody's noted.

Additional tax breaks to ensure the economy grows at least 4 percent this year may also be deployed by Rousseff as needed, Reuters reported last month.

"Despite the challenges in 2012, we expect the authorities will make expenditure/revenue adjustments to maintain the primary surplus closely in line with its targets, reinforcing Brazil's positive fiscal track record," Moody's senior analyst Mauro Leos wrote in the report.

Leos, who rates Brazil at Baa2 with a positive outlook, said last month that Moody's can review that rating toward the end of the year, if the international scenario becomes clear by then.

The primary budget surplus represents the excess of revenues over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.