BRASILIA Feb 24 Moody's Investors Services on
Wednesday became the third major rating agency to downgrade
Brazil's debt to junk as the former emerging market star sinks
deeper into its worst recession in decades.
Moody's downgraded Brazil`s issuer and bond ratings to Ba2
with a negative outlook, citing the prospect of further
deterioration in debt metrics amid a deep economic slowdown.
Rivals Standard & Poor's and Fitch stripped Brazil of its
coveted investment grade rating last year and also threaten more
rating cuts.
The latest downgrade is a blow to President Dilma Rousseff
who is under pressure from allies to relax an austerity drive
and stimulate economic growth to survive impeachment
proceedings.
The downgrade could also exert further downward pressure on
the real currency and prompt investors to exit an economy that
only four years ago was growing above 4 percent.
Moody's said Brazil's progress in fiscal consolidation will
be slow and growth anemic for the next two to three years. It
warned that Brazil`s government debt was likely to top 80
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) within three years.
A turbulent political environment, amid ongoing efforts to
impeach Rousseff, would complicate attempt to slash the deficit
and implement structural reforms, the agency said.
