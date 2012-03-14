* Brazil mulls steps to spur long-term lending: source
* Says a deeper debt market needed to boost lending
* Certificates of deposit might be target of changes
By Patrícia Duarte
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazil is considering
steps to boost long-term lending that could help lower the
country's interest rates, a government source said on Wednesday.
Brazil is evaluating measures to discourage the purchase of
short-term securities known as interbank certificates of deposit
(CDBs) in favor of lending with longer maturities, the source
said.
Some government officials say the wide availability of CDBs
effectively discourages banks from lending at lower interest
rates.
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff has made lower interest
rates one of her top priorities this year after mediocre
economic growth of just 2.7 percent last year.
CDBs are securities with very short term maturities that
banks use to fund day-to-day operations. They pay high returns
and bear relatively low risk.
"It is quite a challenge to lengthen those maturities ... We
must strive to have a more solid debt market" in Brazil, said
the source.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because
the measure was not final, declined to provide details of how
exactly the purchase of CDBs would be discouraged.
Rousseff has taken several steps such as budget cuts to
provide space for the central banks to cut interest rates
without causing inflation.
The source said Brazil could also incentivize the purchase
of so-called letras financeiras, or local currency-denominated
notes issued by banks.
The notes, known in Brazil as LFs, are exempt from paying
reserve requirements - the amount of money that is left at the
central bank's coffers to soak up excess liquidity in the money
markets.
Bankers are expecting government policymakers to use reserve
requirements to direct credit allocation. They fear that too
fast a reduction in interest rates could drive depositors to
migrate to savings accounts and other tax-exempt instruments -
making funding more expensive for them.
The central bank has recently exempted some instruments such
as the purchase of small- and mid-sized banks' loan books from
the calculation of reserve requirements, to help funnel more
liquidity into those lenders.
The central bank has slashed the overnight Selic lending
rate five times since August to 9.75 percent from 12.50 percent.
The rate is now closer to a record low 8.75 percent between 2009
and 2010.