BRASILIA Nov 18 Brazil is considering using
some of the 100 billion reais ($29 billion) repaid to the
federal government by public development bank BNDES to help fund
cash-strapped state governments, in return for meeting targets
to cut their deficits, a minister said.
Presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha told a local
radio station in Rio Grande do Sul that some of the revenues
raised from a recent amnesty on repatriating illegal assets
would also be earmarked for the states, but this would not be
sufficient to solve their funding problems.
($1 = 3.4096 reais)
