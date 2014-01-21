HIGHLIGHTS-French presidential election at 1900 GMT
PARIS, April 23 Voting in the first round of the French presidential election ended at 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).
BRASILIA Jan 21 Brazil's economy lost a net 449,444 payroll jobs in December, the Labor Ministry said on Tuesday, in line with market expectations.
Economists had expected the economy to lose 456,000 positions last month, according to the median forecast of 10 respondents surveyed. Brazilian companies usually hire temporary workers for the holiday shopping season, laying them off before the end of the year.
In 2013 as a whole, Brazil's economy added a net 730,687 payroll jobs without seasonal adjustments, the smallest number since 2003.
The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after three years of meager growth, but unemployment remains around record lows as more Brazilians opt to dedicate time to education and training.
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on congressional efforts to avoid a government shutdown, telling Democrats on Sunday that Obamacare will die without a cash infusion the White House has offered in exchange for their agreement to fund his border wall.