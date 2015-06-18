BRASILIA, June 18 The Brazilian government's new formula for access to social security pensions will save state coffers 50 billion reais in spending through 2026, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said the new formula decreed by President Dilma Rousseff will have no immediate impact on the country's fiscal situation.

Rousseff on Wednesday vetoed a Congressional bill that set a more generous formula for access to full pensions. Her decree published on Thursday establishes a progressive scale limiting access to full pensions gradually through 2022 as Brazil's population ages. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto)