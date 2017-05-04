BRASILIA May 4 The head of the committee in Brazil's lower house of Congress that is examining a landmark pension reform proposal said the committee will finish its work on Tuesday after demonstrators interrupted a late night session on Wednesday.

The committee voted 23-14 to approve the pension reform. Dozens of prison guards protesting the new retirement rules stormed the committee room after the vote, while legislators examined possible amendments to the text. Deputy Carlos Marun said he expects the bill to remain unchanged on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)