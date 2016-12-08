SAO PAULO Dec 8 Brazil's military police and firefighters were excluded from a proposed pension reform in recent days for political reasons, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Pension Secretary Marcelo Caetano told foreign journalists at a briefing in Sao Paulo that the last-minute decision to remove those categories from the constitutional amendment before submitting the proposal to Congress this week was made by more senior officials. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)