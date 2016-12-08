BRIEF-Terminus Software raises $10.3 mln in equity financing
* Terminus Software Inc says raises $10.3 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qWi58d)
SAO PAULO Dec 8 Brazil's military police and firefighters were excluded from a proposed pension reform in recent days for political reasons, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.
Pension Secretary Marcelo Caetano told foreign journalists at a briefing in Sao Paulo that the last-minute decision to remove those categories from the constitutional amendment before submitting the proposal to Congress this week was made by more senior officials. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON, May 18 New applications for U.S. jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week and the number of Americans on unemployment rolls tumbled to a 28-1/2-year low, pointing to rapidly shrinking labor market slack.