* HSBC PMI at 50.8 in April, lowest reading in six months
* PMI posts seventh straight monthly expansion
* Export sales fall for first time since Nov
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazil's manufacturing output
just barely expanded in April, a survey showed on Thursday,
suggesting a recovery in the country's beleaguered industrial
sector remains fragile.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the Brazilian
manufacturing sector fell to a seasonally adjusted
50.8 in April, from 51.8 in March. Still, the index stood above
the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction, where it
has remained since October.
Total new orders rose for the seventh straight month, though
at the slowest rate since October, while new export orders fell
slightly due to weak demand from key export markets.
Input prices rose amid evidence of higher steel, fuel,
plastic and raw material prices, though companies did not fully
pass on those increases to customers due to strong competition
for new work, the survey said.
The data suggest Brazilian industry is barely hanging onto a
recovery following a three-year period of mediocre growth due to
weak global demand and structural challenges such as low
productivity, high taxes, infrastructure bottlenecks and a tight
labor market.
Brazilian industrial output shrank more than expected in
February, reversing most of the previous month's gains and
casting fresh doubts over the health of the sector.
A 2.7 percent drop in output last year contributed to a
mediocre 0.9 percent growth rate for the economy as a whole,
though analysts expect a slight improvement in the first quarter
this year.
"After a strong January, economic activity lost momentum
over the remainder of the quarter," said Andre Loes, chief
Brazil economist at HSBC. "This is yet another sign that the
recovery of 2013 is quite modest."
A weekly central bank poll of analysts published on Monday
showed the economy is expected to grow 3.0 percent in 2013.
March's industrial output data is expected to be released on
Friday. Analysts expect output to have risen from the previous
month on a jump in automobile production, reversing most of
February's decline and supporting hopes that a gradual recovery
will continue to take place over the year.