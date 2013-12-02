* HSBC Brazil Manufacturing PMI falls to 49.7 from 50.2
* Capital goods producers receive fewer orders, cut jobs
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 Brazil's manufacturing activity
dropped slightly in November as the volume of new orders
decreased for a fifth straight month, a private survey showed on
Monday.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the Brazilian
manufacturing sector dropped to a seasonally
adjusted 49.7 in November from 50.2 in October. The 50 mark
separates contraction from expansion.
It is the fourth time in five months that the PMI index
points to a decline in manufacturing activity, suggesting
Brazilian factories have been unable to sustain the recovery
seen in the first few months of the year.
Brazilian industry has suffered in recent years with high
labor costs, poor infrastructure and a hefty tax burden.
"Brazil's manufacturing sector was unable to sustain
October's rebound," said Andre Loes, chief Brazil economist at
HSBC. "The only good news was that the measures of inflation
included in the PMI report also lost momentum; firms saw input
prices rising at the slowest pace since June and output prices
climbing at the weakest rate since May."
The sharpest drop in new orders was registered at capital
goods firms, noted research firm Markit, which compiled the data
for HSBC. That suggests lower business confidence could be
affecting investment plans.
Brazilian factories also cut jobs for an eighth straight
month, especially at intermediate and capital goods producers,
according to the report.
Output rose for a third month in November, but the rate of
expansion was lower than in October. Production growth was
recorded at consumer and intermediate goods companies, while an
overall decline was recorded in the capital goods sector, Markit
said.