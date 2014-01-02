* HSBC Brazil Manufacturing PMI rises to 50.5 from 49.7
* Consumer goods output rises, capital goods drop
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Jan 2 Brazil's manufacturing activity
rose slightly in December as the volume of new orders increased
for the first month in six, a private survey showed on Thursday.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the Brazilian
manufacturing sector rose to a seasonally adjusted
50.5 in December from 49.7 in November. The 50 mark separates
contraction from expansion.
Output expanded for the fourth straight month, the survey
showed, mostly due to new contract wins. Consumer goods posted
an improvement in new orders and output, though the capital
goods segment declined as orders fell.
Brazil's manufacturers have limited a sustained turnaround
in the nation's sluggish economy as factories deal with high
labor costs, poor infrastructure and a hefty tax burden.
While firms surveyed reported strengthening demand, they
noted that economic uncertainty has weighed on client
confidence.
"Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded on
the back of stronger production growth," said Andre Loes, chief
Brazil economist at HSBC. "Companies also reported less pressure
on both input costs and prices charged."
Input prices continued to expand, but at their slowest pace
since May, while output prices expanded at the slowest rate
since July 2012. Still, manufacturers reported that a weaker
currency continued to add to the cost of raw materials.
Brazil's currency, the real, has weakened about 12
percent against the U.S. dollar this year, but export orders
have remained nearly stagnant. Often a weaker currency helps
boost exports by making locally made products less expensive on
the global market, though survey respondents pointed to lower
demand from abroad as well as increased competition.
Stocks of finished goods decreased for the ninth straight
month, though only marginally, as firms attempted to meet orders
from inventory in order to free up working capital.
Brazilian factories also cut jobs for a ninth straight month
as intermediate and capital goods producers reduced payrolls,
according to the report.