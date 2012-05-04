* HSBC Brazil Services PMI rises to 54.4 from 53.8 in March

* Data offset manufacturing sector weakness

* Business confidence near record high

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, May 4 Activity in Brazil's services sector grew strongly in April, led by near record-high business confidence, underpinning an economy hit by weak manufacturing output, a survey showed on Friday.

The HSBC Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for the Brazilian services sector jumped to 54.4 last month from 53.8 in March, after adjusting for seasonal variation.

It has been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction since August 2009.

Such strong results contrast with a dismal performance in the industrial sector. Markit's Brazil Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.3 in April from 51.1 in March, with new orders falling at the sharpest pace in five months even after aggressive economic stimulus measures from the government.

"The services sector has been the main pillar supporting domestic demand, and the latest Services PMI report shows no sign that this will reverse itself anytime soon," said Andre Loes, HSBC's chief economist for Brazil.

Markit, which compiled the PMI data for HSBC, said the rate of activity growth was also faster than the historic trend.

All six monitored sectors posted higher activity levels compared with March, Markit added.

Business confidence remained nearly unchanged from March's record high. "Expectations of further economic growth and greater client demand are both anticipated to support the rise in activity over the next 12 months by Brazilian service providers," Markit said in a statement.

Employment in Brazil's service sector increased for the 33rd consecutive month in April, but at the weakest rate since last November. Brazil's unemployment rate has been near record-lows despite the recent economic slowdown.

Wage rises caused by the tightness of Brazil's job market weighed on the services sector, with firms reporting further increases in input costs during April. The rate of input price inflation strengthened from March, even though it remained slower than the long-run series average.

Parts of firms' greater cost burdens were passed on to clients by raising output charges, Markit's report added, but at the weakest pace of increase in three months.