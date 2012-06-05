* HSBC Brazil Services PMI at 49.7 in May
* Factories' woes affecting engine of Brazil growth
* Business confidence at lowest in 8 months
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, June 5 Business activity in the
Brazilian services sector fell in May for the first time since
July 2009, a report showed on Tuesday, demonstrating that
manufacturers' persistent woes have started to drag on the main
engine of Brazil's recent economic growth.
Years of steady growth in a wide range of services - from
hairdressing to hotels and restaurants - have helped keep
Brazil's unemployment rate near record lows and prevented a
recession in the world's sixth-largest economy.
However, the report compiled by research firm Markit and
released by HSBC showed that once-booming Brazilian services are
losing momentum even as the government cuts interest rates and
unleashes tax and credit incentives.
HSBC's Business Activity Index for the Brazilian services
sector fell to 49.7 last month from 54.4 in April
after adjusting for seasonal variation - below the 50 mark that
divides growth from contraction.
The headline Business Activity Index in HSBC's Purchasing
Management Index (PMI) survey is based on a single question
asking survey respondents to report on the change in business
activity at their companies compared to one month ago.
Hotels & Restaurants posted the strongest contraction among
the sectors surveyed, Markit said.
Last week, the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
Brazilian manufacturing sector showed the second
straight month of contraction in Brazilian factories in May, as
output and new orders declined.
"While we will want to wait for more data in order to better
gauge the situation in the services sector, this is the first
sign that the sluggishness in the industrial sector is spreading
to services," said Andre Loes, HSBC's chief economist in Brazil.
"Economic data for April were disappointing, and the PMI
readings suggest that this has persisted into May."
Brazil's economy grew just 0.2 percent in the first quarter
compared to the final three months of 2011, less
than half the pace markets expected, IBGE statistics agency said
on Friday. It was third straight quarter of weakness in Latin
America's largest economy.
After the frustrating numbers, market analysts revised down
their estimates for economic growth this year to 2.7 percent,
the same rate recorded in 2011. At the beginning of the year,
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said Brazil would reclaim growth
rates of 4.5 percent in 2012.
Brazilian companies - especially manufacturers - have been
delaying expansion plans as costs remain high due to a poor
transport system, suffocating bureaucreacy, feeble global demand
and an expensive and underqualified labor force.
Business confidence in the Brazilian services sector, which
hit a record high in April, worsened to its lowest level in
eight months, while job creation slowed to its weakest pace
since November, Markit said.
The research firm added that the volume of new business
received by Brazilian service providers fell for the first time
since May 2009, contrasting with solid growth in April.
Input prices rose, with fuel and wages both mentioned as
rising in cost, Markit said. It noted, though, that the rate of
input price inflation remained slower than the long-run series
average and was the weakest so far this year.